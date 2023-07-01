San Diego Padres place pitcher Drew Carlton on injured list, activate Tom Cosgrove

By The Associated Press
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Drew Carlton works against the Colorado Rockies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed pitcher Drew Carlton (2-1) on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Saturday, one day after he gave up Spencer Steer’s two-run, game-winning home run in the 11th inning of a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. The loss extended the Padres’ losing streak to a season-high six games. The Padres also optioned pitcher Ray Kerr (0-1) to Triple-A El Paso, recalled pitcher Pedro Avila from El Paso and reinstated pitcher Tom Cosgrove (1-0) from the 15-day injured lost.

