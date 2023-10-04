San Diego GM A.J. Preller says Bob Melvin will be back as manager of the underwhelming Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — General manager A.J. Preller says Bob Melvin will be back as manager of the big-spending San Diego Padres following the most disappointing season in franchise history. The GM also downplayed reports of a fractured relationship with Melvin, who has guided the Padres to the only two winning records in a full season under Preller. The GM says he and Melvin are excited about the challenge of trying to get back to the playoffs. The announcement came three days after the star-laden Padres finished 82-80. They were eliminated from playoff contention on Friday night, a bitter result for a team that reached the NL Championship Series last fall.

