San Diego FC will debut at LA Galaxy in late February. Home opener will be on March 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The expansion San Diego FC will make its debut against the LA Galaxy in Carson during Major League Soccer’s opening weekend Feb. 22-23. The exact date, as well as the rest of the MLS schedule, will be announced in December. San Diego, the league’s 30th team, also learned Monday that its first home match will be March 1 against St. Louis City SC at Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley. San Diego has hired Mikey Varas as its coach and signed Mexican star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano.

