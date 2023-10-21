San Diego FC unveils its name, logo and colors ahead of its 2025 MLS debut

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The expansion San Diego Football Club, or San Diego FC for short, unveiled its name, crest and colors outside the stadium where it will make its MLS debut in 2025. The team already had said it would be known as either San Diego Football Club or Football Club San Diego. It chose San Diego FC to put the focus on the city’s name first. The colors will be chrome and azul, or blue, as a nod to the Pacific Ocean. The crest will include hints of red, yellow and orange.

