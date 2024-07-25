San Diego FC signs Northern Ireland international Patrick McNair to a 3-year contract

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The MLS expansion San Diego FC have signed Northern Ireland international Patrick “Paddy” McNair to a three-year contract with a club option for a fourth year. The defender joins San Diego FC as a free agent after the completion of his contract with Middlesbrough in June. SDFC reached an agreement with West Bromwich Albion F.C. of the English Championship to loan McNair for the remainder of 2024. McNair will occupy an international roster spot and join SDFC in January pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa. San Diego FC will begin play in February.

