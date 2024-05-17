San Diego FC partners with Club Tijuana for a series of matches

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego FC, an Major League Soccer expansion team set to start play in 2025, announced a five-year partnership with Liga MX’s Club Tijuana for friendly matches each season. The games will be played at Snapdragon Stadium, and the teams aim to engage supporters of both teams on community service projects and cultural events. Club Tijuana played a friendly match against fellow Liga MX team Club America at Snapdragon last year in front of more 22,000.

