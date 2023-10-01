San Diego clinches 1st NWSL playoff berth with 2-0 victory over Portland

The San Diego Wave became the first team in the National Women’s Soccer League to clinch a playoff spot with a 2-0 victory over the Portland Thorns on Saturday night. Alex Morgan and Kyra Carusa both scored for the Wave. Earlier Saturday, Trinity Rodman scored in the 91st minute as the Washington Spirit earned a 2-1 comeback win against the Kansas City Current. Debinha scored first for the Current, with Ouleymata Sarr equalizing before Rodman’s late game-winner. Bianca St-Georges scored the lone goal as the Chicago Red Stars won 1-0 at home against Racing Louisville.

