San Diego and Angel City battle to scoreless draw as Alex Morgan returns to Wave lineup

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The San Diego Wave and Angel City fought to a scorless draw in the National Women’s Soccer League despite the return of Alex Morgan to San Diego’s lineup. Morgan, who missed five games with a left ankle sprain, came into the game as a second-half substitute. She had a header off of a rebound in stoppage time but Angel City goalkeeper DiDi Haracic batted the ball away. Jaedyn Shaw started for the Wave after missing the team’s last match with a sprained ankle. Both Morgan and Shaw were named this week to the U.S. roster for a pair of upcoming matches against South Korea.

