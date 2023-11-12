Sa’Myah Smith scores 21 points, leads No. 1 LSU over MVSU 109-47

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith had 21 points and 11 rebounds, freshman guard Mikaylah Williams scored a career-high 20 and No. 1 LSU hammered Mississippi Valley State 109-47 on Sunday. Returning first-team All-America forward Angel Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Annesah Morrow contributed 14 points and Hailey Van Lith scored 11 for the defending national champion Tigers. Guard Sh’Diamond McKnight led MVSU with 21 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.