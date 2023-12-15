Samuel’s offensive rebound and dunk in the closing seconds help Florida beat East Carolina 70-65

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half, Tyrese Samuel had a key rebound and dunk in the closing seconds and Florida beat East Carolina 70-65 in the Florida Tip-Off. Florida had its lead trimmed to 67-65 with 1:06 remaining. The Gators missed their next three 3-pointers, but Samuel hustled for an offensive rebound and dunked it with 19.9 seconds left for a four-point lead. East Carolina didn’t hit the rim on a 3-point attempt and Alex Condon made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it. Florida outrebounded East Carolina 51-32, including 21-10 on the offensive end. Samuel, coming off his third double-double of the season, had seven rebounds to go with 11 points. Zyon Pullin also scored 11 points for Florida (7-3).

