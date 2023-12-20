Samuel, Pullin help Florida beat Michigan 106-101 in 2OT at Jumpman Invitational

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel had a season-high 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, Zyon Pullin scored 22 points and Florida beat Michigan 106-101 in double overtime at the Jumpman Invitational for the Gators fourth win in a row. Samuel threw down a dunk that made it 93-all with 3:51 left in the second OT and sparked an 11-0 run. Pullin followed with two free throws and Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard made back-to-back layups before Clayton hit a 3-pointer that capped the spurt and gave Florida a nine-point lead with 47 seconds to play. Dug McDaniel made 12-of-13 free throws and scored 33 points for Michigan. Olivier Nkamhoua finished with 24 points and a season-high tying 11 rebounds. The Gators had a season-high 10 blocks.

