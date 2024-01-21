Samuel helps Florida beat Missouri 79-67 for first true road win of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel had 17 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Florida notched its first true road win of the season with a 79-67 victory over Missouri. Samuel made 5 of 9 shots and 7 of 12 free throws for the Gators (12-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 15. Will Richard and Zyon Pullin scored 13 and 11, respectively. Micah Handlogten had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double this season. Tamar Bates scored a career-high 36 points for the Tigers (8-10, 0-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.