Samuel helps Florida beat Missouri 79-67 for first true road win of season

By The Associated Press
Florida's Riley Kugel, left, drives past Missouri's Sean East II during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/L.G. Patterson]

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel had 17 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Florida notched its first true road win of the season with a 79-67 victory over Missouri. Samuel made 5 of 9 shots and 7 of 12 free throws for the Gators (12-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 15. Will Richard and Zyon Pullin scored 13 and 11, respectively. Micah Handlogten had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double this season. Tamar Bates scored a career-high 36 points for the Tigers (8-10, 0-5).

