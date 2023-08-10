Samuel Eto’o faces probe for alleged ‘improper conduct’ after complaints by Cameroonian stakeholders

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o is being investigated by the Confederation of African Football for alleged “improper conduct.” The former Barcelona and Inter Milan forward was elected to a four-year term in December 2021 but the initial euphoria that greeted his reforms is giving way to accusations of clientelism and unfulfilled financial promises to clubs. The sport’s governing body in Africa says “several Cameroonian football stakeholders” have complained and that it will “investigate certain alleged improper conduct” by Eto’o. Eto’o’s lawyer Elame Bonny described CAF’s move as “hasty, pernicious and toxic,” and he threatened legal action against it.

