Samuel Chukwueze scores in the 55th minute, AC Milan beats Real Madrid 1-0 at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Samuel Chukwueze scored in the 55th minute and AC Milan beat Real Madrid 1-0 on Wednesday night at Soldier Field in an international friendly. Unmarked as he raced down the right side, Chekwueze left-footed Mattia Liberali’s pass behind goalkeeper Thibault Courtois from 8 yards out. Real Madrid was held to eight shots, six in the second half. What would have been Madrid’s best chance was ruled offside, a shot by Brazilian forward Endryck Moreira in the 12th minute. Goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani stopped it before the flag went up. Milan had 10 shots, one by Christian Pulisic, the U.S. national team captain who entered in the 65th minute. Courtois stopped him on a 10-yard kick from the right side.

