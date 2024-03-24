Samson’s 82 helps Rajasthan to winning start vs Lucknow in IPL 2024

JAIPUR, India (AP) — Sanju Samson scored 82 not out off 52 balls as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to make a winning start in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Samson’s half-century helped anchor the Royals’ innings, as the team reached 193-4 in 20 overs. In reply, Nicholas Pooran’s 64 not out went in vain as Lucknow faltered in its chase to end up with 173-6 (20 overs). Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians in the second game of the day.

