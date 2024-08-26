Samson Nacua’s 106-yard return is a highlight the Saints receiver will cherish and regret

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints receiver Samson Nacua’s 106-yard return of a missed field goal is a highlight he’ll cherish and regret. He appreciated the opportunity to put his athleticism on display during a sideline-to-sideline runback lasting nearly 20 seconds as time expired in the first half. He regretted not finding a way to turn it into points before he was forced out of bounds at the Tennessee 3-yard line. Nacua, the older brother of Rams receiver Puka Nacua, says he should have pitched the ball to a nearby teammate before Titans tight end Thomas Odukoya caught him.

