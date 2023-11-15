Samson Evans accounts for 3 TDs to help Eastern Michigan beat Akron 30-27 in 2OT

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Samson Evans accounted for three touchdowns to help Eastern Michigan beat Akron 30-27 in double-overtime. Evans opened the first overtime running up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown. Akron answered with Tahj Bullock’s 2-yard touchdown toss to Jake Newell followed by an Owen Wiley 36-yard field goal to begin the second OT. Austin Smith then sealed it for the Eagles with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jere Getzinger. Evans finished with 71 yards rushing with a pair of 2-yard scoring runs in the second quarter for Eastern Michigan (5-6, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). Lorenzo Lingard and Bullock each had a TD run for Akron (2-9, 1-6).

