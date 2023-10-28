Sampson Zheng shoots 65 to take 3rd-round lead at Asia-Pacific Amateur at Royal Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Sampson Zheng shot a 6-under 65 at Royal Melbourne to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur. Chinese player Zheng’s three-round total of 3-under 210 was the only score under par in the tournament which awards the winner an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in next year’s British Open at Royal Troon, along with being exempt from qualifying for the British Amateur. Australian Billy Dowling shot 73 and was in second place at 1-over 214. Tied for third and five strokes behind Zheng were first-round leader Kazuma Kobori of New Zealand, who shot 74, and second-round co-leader Ding Wenyi of China, who had a third-round 76.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.