Sampson scores twice, Iamaleava overcomes early struggles in Tennessee’s 24-17 victory over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Brazzell II made a diving 16-yard touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone from Nico Iamaleava midway through the fourth quarter to lead No. 11 Tennessee over No. 7 Alabama 24-17. Dylan Sampson rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns for the Volunteers. The victory allows Tennessee to stay in the hunt for a College Football Playoff spot. The Crimson Tide have their work cut out for them. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled, connecting on 25 of 44 passes for 239 yards a touchdown and two interceptions. Iamaleava overcame early struggles to complete two key passes in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.