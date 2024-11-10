Sampson leads No. 7 Tennessee to 33-14 win over Mississippi State, but Iamaleava exits with injury

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) fumbles the ball as he's hit by Mississippi State safety Hunter Washington (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Sampson rushed for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 7 Tennessee past Mississippi State 33-14. Sampson became the centerpiece of the Volunteers’ offense in the second half after quarterback Nico Iamaleava exited with an upper-body injury. But coach Josh Heupel said the Volunteers anticipate Iamaleava will be ready to play in next Saturday’s critical game at Georgia. Tennessee scored its initial first-half touchdown in five games and jumped out a 20-7 lead at the break. Iamaleava threw for 174 yards and TDs to Squirrel White and Dont’e Thornton. Davon Booth had a 1-yard run that capped a drive of nearly eight minutes for Mississippi State’s score.

