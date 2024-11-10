Sampson leads No. 7 Tennessee to 33-14 win over Mississippi State, but Iamaleava exits with injury

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Sampson rushed for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown to lead No. 7 Tennessee past Mississippi State 33-14. Sampson became the centerpiece of the Volunteers’ offense in the second half after quarterback Nico Iamaleava exited with an upper-body injury. But coach Josh Heupel said the Volunteers anticipate Iamaleava will be ready to play in next Saturday’s critical game at Georgia. Tennessee scored its initial first-half touchdown in five games and jumped out a 20-7 lead at the break. Iamaleava threw for 174 yards and TDs to Squirrel White and Dont’e Thornton. Davon Booth had a 1-yard run that capped a drive of nearly eight minutes for Mississippi State’s score.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.