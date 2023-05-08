Sampdoria relegated from Serie A after losing at Udinese

MILAN (AP) — Bottom club Sampdoria has been relegated from Serie A following a 2-0 loss at Udinese. Two first-half goals condemn Sampdoria and leave it 13 points from safety with four rounds remaining. Spezia and Cremonese are the other teams in the drop zone. Empoli all but assures itself of safety after winning against fellow struggler Salernitana 2-1. Victory lifted Emploi 11 points clear of the drop and three above Salernitana.

