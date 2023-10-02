Samoa’s Ben Lam gets 3-game ban for red card against Japan at Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Samoa wing Ben Lam will miss their final Rugby World Cup game against England after receiving a three-game ban for his red card against Japan. Lam shoulder-tackled the head of Pieter Labuschagne last Thursday in Toulouse. His yellow card for the dangerous tackle was upgraded to red by the bunker. Samoa played the last 33 minutes a man down and lost to Japan 28-22. At the judicial hearing, Lam accepted it was red-card foul. The judicial panel started the sanction at six games and halved it. He will miss the England game this Saturday and, on the slim chance Samoa advances, two knockout stage games. Otherwise, he will miss two Montpellier club games. The ban will be reduced to two games if he completes tackle school.

