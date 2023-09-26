Samoa shakes up back row and midfield for must-win Japan game at the Rugby World Cup

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Samoa has shaken up its back row and midfield for the must-win Rugby World Cup match against Japan on Thursday in Toulouse. Samoa fell to Argentina 19-10 last week and has given starts to New South Wales flanker Taleni Seu and Lyon No. 8 Jordan Taufua, D’Angelo Leuila in midfield, and Ed Fidow on the right wing. Japan has been limited to two backline changes. Outside center Dylan Riley and fullback Lomano Lemeki have been promoted from the bench after the loss to England 34-12 last week in Nice. They replace Tomoki Osada and Semisi Masirewa, who suffered a tournament-ending leg injury against England. The winner of the Japan-Samoa match will stay in contention for the quarterfinals while the loser’s chances of advancing from Pool D will all but disappear.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.