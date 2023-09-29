Samoa needs to be polished and patient to impact England at the Rugby World Cup, coach says
Samoa thought it was ready for the Rugby World Cup after going closer than anyone in more than a year to beating top-ranked Ireland on a rainy night in Bayonne. The Samoans found gaps, stood their ground and gave away no freebies, and Ireland squeaked home from behind 17-13 two weeks before the tournament. A month later, the promising quarterfinal hopes of a Samoa team with some big names have been snuffed out in Pool D after consecutive losses to Argentina and Japan. Samoa ended up chasing both, hurting itself with indiscipline, forced passes, and set-piece struggles. Forwards coach Tom Coventry says they need to get their mojo back to make a splash in their last pool against England next week.
