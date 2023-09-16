Samoa beats penalty-ridden Chile in Rugby World Cup opener

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Samoa started its Rugby World Cup campaign slowly before finally overwhelming Chile 36-10 for a bonus-point win in Bordeaux. After conceding an early try and only leading 19-10 at the interval Samoa pulled away after the break in Nice. Samoa’s tries came from fullback Duncan Paia’aua right on the first-half buzzer. Scrumhalf Jonathan Taumateine, flanker Fritz Lee, and hooker Sama Malolo _ twice _ all crossed in the second half. Chile lead thanks to a sixth-minute try from prop Matias Dittus. Former Australia international Christian Leali’ifano started at flyhalf for Samoa and kicked 16 points. He top-scored for the Wallabies at the 2019 tournament and qualified for Samoa on ancestry grounds.

