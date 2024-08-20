Samoa batter Darius Visser smashes six sixes in a single T20I over which goes for a record 39 runs

APIA, Samoa (AP) — Samoa batter Darius Visser has smashed six sixes in a single T20I over which went for a record 39 runs against Vanuatu. The teams played Tuesday in a T20 World Cup regional qualifier in Apia, Samoa. The 28-year-old Visser’s onslaught came in a nine-ball over of medium pace from Vanuatu bowler Nalin Nipiko, which featured three no balls and one dot ball. It was the first time in a men’s Twenty20 international that a team had scored more than 36 runs in a single over and the fourth time that an individual batter had smashed six sixes in an over. Samoa won the cricket match by 10 runs with Visser scoring 132.

