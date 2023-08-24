Sami Välimäki takes a 2-shot lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters

VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Sami Välimäki shot a 9-under 63 to take a two-stroke lead after the opening round of the Czech Masters. The Finn started on the back nine by scoring five straight birdies. He went on to add to four other birdies on the front fine for a bogey-free round at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague. Sweden’s Alexander Björk, Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard, England’s Todd Clements, Japan’s Ryo Hisatsune and German Maximilian Schmitt are tied for second two shots back. The Czech Masters and the forthcoming European Masters are the final European events before European Ryder Cup captain announces his team.

