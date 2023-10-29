Sami Välimäki beats Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win the Qatar Masters

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Sami Välimäki has beaten Jorge Campillo in a playoff to win the Qatar Masters on Sunday for his second career victory on the European Tour. Välimäki started the fourth round a shot off leader Campillo but caught up on the back nine to take the lead, but Campillo birdied the par-five 18th to join Välimäki on 18 under and force a playoff. Välimäki was 3 under for the round and Campillo 2 under. Campillo could only manage par on the first playoff hole as Välimäki made birdie to secure his first win since the Oman Open in 2020.

