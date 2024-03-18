Samford rides Bucky Ball to historic season, first NCAA Tournament in 24 years. On deck is Kansas

Samford coach Bucky McMillan has led his hometown team to its first NCAA Tournament in 24 years. The fourth-year Bulldogs coach earned the berth with a Southern Conference Tournament championship, along with a school-record 29 wins so far. McMillan grew up five miles from Samford in suburban Birmingham and won five state titles as a Birmingham high school coach. He’s hoping his fast-paced Bucky Ball style will translate to the school’s first NCAA Tournament victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.