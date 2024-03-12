Samford holds off East Tennessee State 76-69 to win 1st Southern Conference Tournament championship

By The Associated Press
CORRECTS TO EAST TENNESSEE STATE FORWARD KARON BOYD (0) NOT SAMFORD GUARD LUKAS WALLS (0) - Samford forward Jermaine Marshall (4) controls the ball against East Tennessee State forward Karon Boyd (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Monday, March 11, 2024, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kathy Kmonicek]

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Achor Achor had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jermaine Marshall scored 23 and top-seeded Samford held off seventh-seeded East Tennessee State 76-69 to win the Southern Conference Tournament championship and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Samford coach Bucky McMillan, who had never coached above the high school level, has the Bulldogs dancing four years after taking over the 321st ranked program. Samford is making its first trip to the Big Dance since 2000 and just its third overall.

