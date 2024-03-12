Samford holds off East Tennessee State 76-69 to win 1st Southern Conference Tournament championship

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Achor Achor had 25 points and nine rebounds, Jermaine Marshall scored 23 and top-seeded Samford held off seventh-seeded East Tennessee State 76-69 to win the Southern Conference Tournament championship and earn an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament. Samford coach Bucky McMillan, who had never coached above the high school level, has the Bulldogs dancing four years after taking over the 321st ranked program. Samford is making its first trip to the Big Dance since 2000 and just its third overall.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.