Samford hands Mercer first loss of season 55-35

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Quincy Crittendon threw four touchdown passes and Samford handed Mercer its first loss of the season, 55-35 on Saturday. Crittendon was 23-of-37 passing for 378 yards and survived three interceptions for the Bulldogs. Damonta Witherspoon added a pair of short touchdown runs in the final minutes of the first half for a 42-7 lead. Mercer scored 21 straight points in the third quarter, two on short runs by Dwayne McGee to make it 42-21 but Gavin Morris’ 55-yard fumble return and Noah Martin’s 26-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter fended off the Bears. There were eight turnovers in the game, five by Mercer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.