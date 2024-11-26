Same old story in Philadelphia with Paul George and Joel Embiid out again against Houston

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss a third straight game with left knee injuries on Wednesday night against Houston. George is out with a left knee bone bruise and Embiid will miss another game with swelling in his left knee. The Sixers also said six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry will miss the game with a hip strain. The All-Star trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey have played only one game together this season for just over a combined 6 minutes.

