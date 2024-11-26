Same old story in Philadelphia with Paul George and Joel Embiid out again against Houston

By The Associated Press
Philadelphia 76ers' Kyle Lowry, from left, Joel Embiid, Paul George, Eric Gordon and Ricky Council IV watch from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Slocum]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Paul George will each miss a third straight game with left knee injuries on Wednesday night against Houston. George is out with a left knee bone bruise and Embiid will miss another game with swelling in his left knee. The Sixers also said six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry will miss the game with a hip strain. The All-Star trio of Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey have played only one game together this season for just over a combined 6 minutes.

