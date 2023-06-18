Samad Taylor hits walk-off single in MLB debut, Royals beat Angels 10-9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Samad Taylor hit a walk-off single in his MLB debut and the Kansas City Royals beat the Los Angeles Angels 10-9 on Saturday to snap a 10-game losing streak.

Aroldis Chapman (2-2) earned the win in relief. Chris Devenski (3-1) took the loss.

Los Angeles wasted a great start by Griffin Canning, who allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. The Angels were up 8-2 in the seventh inning before the Royals came back.

Brandon Drury stroked two home runs and drove in three runs and Shohei Ohtani hit his Major League-leading 23rd home run to build the lead for Los Angeles.

Kansas City scored three runs in the seventh off Kolton Ingram, who was also making his Major League debut. He allowed two hits and two walks in 1/3 inning. The Royals got three more off Jose Soriano in the eighth. Nick Pratto had an RBI single. Bobby Witt Jr. drove in two with a single.

Tied at 8-8 in the ninth, Mike Trout hit a single to drive in Andrew Velazquez, who led off the inning with a walk before stealing second and third.

But the Royals answered. Edward Olivares led off with a single. Pinch-runner Dairon Blanco stole second and went to third on a throwing error. He scored on a single by Maikel Garcia. Garcia stole second and went to third on a bunt by Nicky Lopez. And then Taylor launched one over the head of Trout in center to win the game.

Mike Mayers gave up six runs on seven hits in five-plus innings for Kansas City.

Drury’s home runs came in the second and sixth innings. Ohtani’s 437-foot home run to dead center came in the seventh.

Taylor Ward also homered for the Angels in the second inning.

The Royals tied the game 2-2 in the fourth when Salvador Perez reached on an infield single and MJ Melendez hit a 420-foot home run to right center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon remained out of the lineup because of soreness in his left wrist. Manager Phil Nevin said the plan is to get him ready for Tuesday when the Angels host the Dodgers in the first game of a two-game series.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Tyler Anderson (3-1, 5.80 ERA) is set to start in the series finale Sunday against Royals RHP Zach Greinke (1-6, 4.65).

