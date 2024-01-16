Sam Welsford wins 1st stage of pro cycling’s Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australian cyclist Sam Welsford has won the first stage of the Tour Down Under by edging Phil Bauhaus by half a length in a bunch sprint. Biniam Germay of Eritrea was third and Caleb Ewen of Australia fourth. Welsford was riding his first race for his new German cycling team Bora-Hansgrohe and was set up for the stage win by a brilliant team performance at the end of the 144-kilometer (89-mile) stage which started and finished in the town of Tanunda in the Barossa Valley wine district. The 140-strong peloton completed three circuits of a 48-kilometer (30-mile) loop through Tanunda which included three climbs up Mengler’s Hill. Conditions were hot and testing for the first World Tour event of the season.

