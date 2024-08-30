Sam Vidlak throws five TD passes in first quarter of Stephen F. Austin’s 77-0 win over NAIA opponent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw five touchdown passes in the first quarter, 10 players scored for Stephen F. Austin and the Lumberjacks routed NAIA foe North American University 77-0 in a season opener. SFA gained 371 yards in the first quarter and Vidlak was 7-for-7 passing for 264 yards. The Lumberjacks scored five times on their first 11 plays and led 42-0 after one quarter. Vidlak finished 8-for-8 passing for 288 yards. The Lumberjacks involved their running game more in the second quarter and still scored four touchdowns to lead 70-0 at halftime. The second half was reduced to two 5-minute quarters.

