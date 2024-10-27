Sam Vidlak throws 5 TD passes, including 96-yarder, as SFA routs Houston Christian 55-6

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw three of his five touchdown passes in the first half, beginning with a 96-yard strike to Jordan Nabors, sparking Stephen F. Austin to a 55-6 Southland Conference rout of Houston Christian. The Lumberjacks rebounded in a big way following a last-second loss to conference leader Southeast Louisiana a week ago.

