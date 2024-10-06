Sam Vidlak throws 4 TD passes to lead Stephen F. Austin over Northwestern State, 59-17

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Sam Vidlak threw four touchdowns passes to lead Stephen F. Austin to a 59-17 rout of Northwestern State. Vidlak was 23-of-29 passing for 307 yards. Gavin Rutherford also threw a touchdown pass and finished with 60 yards for Stephen F. Austin (3-2, 1-1 Southland Conference). JT Fayard was 18-of-29 passing for 322 yards with a touchdown pass and three interceptions for Northwestern State (0-6, 0-1).

