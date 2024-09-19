Sam Surridge scores to help Nashville beat Fire 1-0

By The Associated Press
Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge (9) celebrates a goal with defender Daniel Lovitz, left, and forward Teal Bunbury (12) during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Chicago Fire, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored a goal in the 19th minute, Joe Willis had three saves the Nashville SC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0. Surridge played a header, off an arcing entry from Hany Mukhtar, that went high above the crossbar before dropping inside the post to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. Nashville (8-13-8) has won back-to-back games following an eight-game losing streak. The Fire had 58% possession and outshot Nashville 10-5.

