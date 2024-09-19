Sam Surridge scores to help Nashville beat Fire 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored a goal in the 19th minute, Joe Willis had three saves the Nashville SC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0. Surridge played a header, off an arcing entry from Hany Mukhtar, that went high above the crossbar before dropping inside the post to give Nashville a 1-0 lead. Nashville (8-13-8) has won back-to-back games following an eight-game losing streak. The Fire had 58% possession and outshot Nashville 10-5.

