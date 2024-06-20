Sam Surridge scores his second goal of the game in the 90th minute as Nashville beats Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Sam Surridge scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute as Nashville beat Toronto 2-1 on Wednesday night for its first come-from-behind victory of the season. Nashville (5-5-8) has lost just one of its last six games since a 2-0 win over Toronto on May 15. Toronto (7-9-3) is winless in its last five league outings and has won just one of its last eight. Tyler Boyd set up the winning goal by cutting through the defense and sending a cross for Surridge to knock home with a backheel for his seventh goal of the season. Surridge tied it at 1-all in the 65th by curling a shot inside the far post.

