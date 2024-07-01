Sam Reinhart agrees to a $69 million, 8-year deal to stay with Cup champion Panthers, AP source says

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart missed the Florida Panthers’ championship parade. He won’t miss their attempt to defend the title next season. Reinhart — who scored the game winner in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final — and the Panthers have agreed on an eight-year, $69 million contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release the financial details, only the agreement. Panthers president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Zito says “we are pleased to have him continue on with our group.”

