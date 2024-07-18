Sam Pittman is on the hot seat at Arkansas, and he brought in former Hogs coach Bobby Petrino as OC

DALLAS (AP) — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows he’s on the hot seat after going 4-8 last season. He made a headline-grabbing hire during the offseason when he brought Bobby Petrino back to Fayetteville as offensive coordinator. Petrino was Arkansas’ head coach from 2008-11 before being fired after a scandal. Petrino has bounced around a lot since, including last season at Texas A&M. Pittman says Petrino has been a great resource, and will have the full responsibility for the Razorbacks’ offense. Arkansas also has a new quarterback in dual threat Taylen Green after he transferred from Boise State.

