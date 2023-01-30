Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Sam Mewis, then of Manchester City Women, stands on the field during an FA WSL soccer match against Everton Ladies at Walton Hall Park Stadium in Liverpool, England, Dec. 6, 2020. Mewis, who plays for the Kansas City Current of the National Women's Soccer League, has undergone a second knee surgery and likely won't be available to play in the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

U.S. national soccer team midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and likely won’t be available to play in the Women’s World Cup this summer. Mewis first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But the injury required another surgery last week. Mewis is also expected to miss the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League season. She plays for the Kansas City Current.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.