Sam Mewis unlikely to play for US at World Cup after surgery

U.S. national soccer team midfielder Sam Mewis has undergone a second knee surgery and likely won’t be available to play in the Women’s World Cup this summer. Mewis first had surgery on her right knee in August 2021. But the injury required another surgery last week. Mewis is also expected to miss the upcoming National Women’s Soccer League season. She plays for the Kansas City Current.

