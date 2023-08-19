Sam Mayer takes out Xfinity Series rival Ty Gibbs late and drives to victory lane at the Glen

Sam Mayer spun race leader and archrival Ty Gibbs following a late restart in the Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday and went on to win for the second time in four weeks. Gibbs, a Cup Series regular and a rising star at Joe Gibbs Racing, dominated the road-course race in upstate New York. He led 70 of 86 laps, but a late caution bunched up the field and gave Mayer a shot. Mayer took advantage by nudging Gibbs out of the way as they entered the first turn. Mayer said the contact was accidental.

