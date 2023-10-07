Sam Mayer saves NASCAR season with Xfinity Series playoff win at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Sam Mayer rallied from the verge of elimination into the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a season-defining win Saturday on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was the third career win for the 20-year-old driver for JR Motorsports, who was ranked 12th and last in the standings as four drivers vied for the five open slots in the round of eight of the playoffs for NASCAR’s second-tier series. All three of Mayer’s wins this season are on road courses. Mayer called it the biggest win of his career. He led a race-high 51 of the 67 laps in his Chevrolet.

