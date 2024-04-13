Sam Mayer makes last-lap pass and wins Xfinity race in Texas by .002 seconds over Ryan Sieg

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Sam Mayer made a last-lap pass and held on to beat Ryan Sieg in a photo finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway. Mayer was high against the outside wall after the two cars banged side-by-side on the way to the checkered flag. The final margin Saturday was .002. Justin Allgaier finished third after leading 117 of the race’s 200 laps. Sieg had led 17 laps before Mayer was able to get the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet under and by him on the backstretch on the final lap.

