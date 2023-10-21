Sam Mayer earns a spot in NASCAR Xfinity series championship with a win at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Sam Mayer became the first driver to clinch a spot in the NASCAR Xfinity series championship with a victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mayer, driver of the No. 1 for JR Motorsports, was ranked sixth in the playoff field entering the race, but he held off second-place finisher Riley Herbst in the final laps to earn his fourth win in his last 12 races. Next weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway will determine the final playoff field for the championship, which will take place at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4.

