Sam Leavitt’s 3 TD passes help Arizona State beat UCF 35-31

By JACK THOMPSON The Associated Press
Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) grimaces after being sacked by Central Florida defensive end Daylan Dotson (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb]

Sam Leavitt threw three touchdown passes, two to Jordyn Tyson, and Arizona State held on to beat UCF 35-31. In a game that featured five lead changes, the Sun Devils (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) took the lead with 4:55 to play on Leavitt’s 13-yard pass to Tyson. Arizona State played without star running back Cam Skattebo, sidelined with a shoulder injury. RJ Harvey rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns for UCF (4-6, 2-5). But he was stopped on fourth-and-2 with 3:18 to play and the Knights did not get the ball back until 5 seconds remained. Arizona State scored two touchdowns in 9 seconds near the end of the first half to take a 21-17 lead at the break.

