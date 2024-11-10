Sam Leavitt’s 3 TD passes help Arizona State beat UCF 35-31

Sam Leavitt threw three touchdown passes, two to Jordyn Tyson, and Arizona State held on to beat UCF 35-31. In a game that featured five lead changes, the Sun Devils (7-2, 4-2 Big 12) took the lead with 4:55 to play on Leavitt’s 13-yard pass to Tyson. Arizona State played without star running back Cam Skattebo, sidelined with a shoulder injury. RJ Harvey rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns for UCF (4-6, 2-5). But he was stopped on fourth-and-2 with 3:18 to play and the Knights did not get the ball back until 5 seconds remained. Arizona State scored two touchdowns in 9 seconds near the end of the first half to take a 21-17 lead at the break.

