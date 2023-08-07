Sam Kerr on the bench for Australia’s game against Denmark in the Women’s World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr has been named as a substitute in Australia’s round-of-16 match against Denmark at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

The Matildas’ inspirational captain has recovered from the calf injury that ruled her out of the co-host’s opening two group games. But coach Tony Gustavsson has opted against playing her from the start in the game at Stadium Australia.

Kerr went into the World Cup as one of the favorites to be leading goal scorer, having just helped her club team Chelsea to a trophy double of the Women’s Super League and FA Cup.

She was the face of Australia’s buildup to the tournament, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand.

But she has been sidelined since injuring her left calf on the eve of her country’s first game against Ireland on July 20.

Emily van Egmond and Mary Fowler start in attack for Australia.

