Sam Jones hits career-first albatross to take 2-stroke lead at Soudal Open in Belgium

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Sam Jones hit the first albatross of his career on Thursday as he took a two-stroke lead in the Soudal Open on the DP World Tour on Thursday. Jones, a Tour rookie from New Zealand, holed his second shot at the par-five 17th at Rinkven International Golf Club and went on to card a nine-under 62 in the Belgian city of Antwerp. Five players are tied for second place behind Jones: Andrew Wilson, Nacho Elvira, Romain Langasque, Niklas Norgaard and Matthew Jordan. The 27-year-old Jones hit three birdies and one bogey on his front nine and followed that up with four more birdies before his albatross capped an excellent day out.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.