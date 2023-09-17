Sam Huard ties Cal Poly record with 6 TD passes as Mustangs beat Lincoln (CA) 41-20

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Sophomore Sam Huard matched a program record with six touchdown passes – three to Giancarlo Woods – to help Cal Poly rally from an early deficit to beat Lincoln (CA) 41-20. Huard completed 28 of 39 for 325 yards without an interception against a Lincoln, a program that started in 2021 and is not affiliated with the NCAA or NAIA. Woods finished with seven receptions for 77 yards and Logan Booher had 97 yards receiving and a TD, also on seven catches for Cal Poly (2-1). Otis Weah finished with 23 carries for 102 yards with two touchdowns and had 40 yards receiving on a team-high five receptions.

